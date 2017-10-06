Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi

Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News) Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

One-by-one, the pleasure crafts, charter boats and shrimp trawlers cruised under the Popp's Ferry Bridge headed to safe harbors. 

The cities of Biloxi, Pass Christian, Long Beach, and D'Iberville have ordered all boat owners to move their vessels from public harbors. With the expected storm surge, these vessels are vulnerable to damage from Nate. 

According to the city, nearly 300 vessels in Biloxi's four public harbors and marinas are expected to cause traffic delays at Popp's Ferry Bridge.

Officials said maritime law mandates bridge tenders to open spans for marine traffic. 

The WLOX weather team is keeping a close eye on the threat of severe weather. Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Mississippians prepare for Nate's arrival

    Mississippians prepare for Nate's arrival

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:42:48 GMT
    So far, supplies are still well stocked for those making last-minute preparations for Hurricane Nate.So far, supplies are still well stocked for those making last-minute preparations for Hurricane Nate.

    After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.

    More >>

    After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.

    More >>

  • Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi

    Mass exodus of boats in Biloxi

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:26:14 GMT
    Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News)Boats leaving Biloxi Bay. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

    More >>

    A procession of vessels left Biloxi Bay on Friday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

    More >>

  • LIST: Sandbag stations available across the coast

    LIST: Sandbag stations available across the coast

    Friday, October 6 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:16:05 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly