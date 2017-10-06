Mississippians prepare for Nate's arrival

So far, supplies are still well stocked for those making last-minute preparations for Hurricane Nate. (Photo source: WLOX)

After escaping two hurricanes, one to the west and then one to the east, now it's South Mississippi's turn to deal with the mess that Nate will be causing.

For some, the preparations have already been made. For others, it's just beginning. So far, grocery store shelves are pretty well stocked, and business is steady.

“I had to come get water so I'd have distilled water for my puppies,” said Carolyn Cadenhead, of Gulfport. “And, of course, I added a few things along the way.”

Cadenhead is among many not in a big rush or having a big worry about the storm.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I've been through a bunch of them,” Cadenhead said. “My house is nice and sturdy, and I don’t worry about things that I can’t do anything about.”

Nancy Wood is calm as well.

“My God is the master of the sea,” Wood said. “He calms the storms. I’m in his hands.”

Gas lines for some stations have been long.

“Last night, it was pretty hard to get,” said Darnell Swanier, of Gulfport. “It was gridlock up in here.”

Today is a little easier for Swanier, who is also a Katrina veteran.

“Going through a storm already, you kind of know about what’s to be expected, what’s coming, and how to be prepared,” said Swanier.

The sand bag locations are getting busier.

“We have a low front yard, and the water drains right down to the front door,” said Jaime Witcher, of Biloxi.

He hasn’t been flooded yet, but he’s not taking any chances.

“We’ve been very fortunate, but we don’t know what this one’s going to do,” said Witcher.

Brad Smith is originally from Paducah, KY.

“We’re familiar with storms up there, but not this kind,” Smith said. “So, this is my first hurricane, and we live in Pass Christian now. So, about 1,700 feet from the beach. So, we’re getting ready with some plywood.”

He’s leaning from others with more experience.

“I’m not worried, because I live by people who went through Katrina,” Smith said. “And, and they stayed there for it. So, against all odds, they were fine. And so, we’re listening to their advice.”

