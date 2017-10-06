Stuck bridge causing problems for evacuating boaters

The Bayou Portage Bridge is stuck in the down position, causing a backup for evacuating boaters. (Photo source: WLOX)

The cities of Biloxi, Long Beach, and Pass Christian have ordered mandatory evacuations of their harbors as the threat of Tropical Storm Nate moves closer. Issues with a bridge are causing problems for some people looking to move their boats to safety.

The Bayou Portage Bridge is stuck in the down position, causing a backup for evacuating boaters.

At least a dozen boats are starting to line up in hopes of evacuation. They'll have to wait for the bridge to be repaired to go any further. pic.twitter.com/9yUWpH1Puv — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) October 6, 2017

Bridge operators tell us the problem appears to be electrical. They’re working to make repairs, but it’s unclear how long they will take.

