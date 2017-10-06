Former Stone and MGCCC standout Justin Evans records first NFL interception

Injuries forced Tampa Bay (2-2) second-round pick Justin Evans to start at safety in their Thursday Night Football showdown against the New England Patriots (3-2), and the rookie took advantage of his opportunity.

In his first career NFL start, the former Stone Tomcat and MGCCC Bulldog recorded his first career NFL interception, snagging a pick from five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the first quarter. It was the first interception thrown by Brady in a regular season road game since 2015.

Evans finished with a career-high nine tackles, but Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New England 19-14.