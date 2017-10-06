Jackson, Hancock counties recommend voluntary evacuation

Both the Jackson and Hancock County Office of Emergency Services are recommending a voluntary evacuation on Saturday morning for people living in low-lying areas near waterways.

Tropical Storm Nate is expected to impact South Mississippi as a hurricane over the weekend, bringing a storm surge of up to 10 feet, according to officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

People living in low-lying areas will see the greatest impact from the storm surge and expected heavy rains. Those who plan to seek refuge in a shelter are asked to make sure that all items (bedding, medicine, drinks, snacks, etc.) are self-contained.

Three shelters will open in Jackson County at 8 a.m. The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be staged at each shelter to board pets for people who evacuate.

