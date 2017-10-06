UPDATE: Coast casinos ordered to close by 5pm

Hurricane Nate is expected to make its way to the Coast within hours, and officials are warning Jackson County residents to take precautions.More >>
Hurricane Nate is expected to make its way to the Coast within hours, and officials are warning Jackson County residents to take precautions.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
Harrison County has issued a mandatory curfew beginning Saturday at 7pm and lasting until 9am Sunday. Hancock County officials previously issued their own mandatory curfew beginning at 9pm.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.More >>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.More >>
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
Seven to eleven feet or more of life-threatening storm surge is expected to impact the coastal areas of Mississippi, leading to extreme-level impacts.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>