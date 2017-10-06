UPDATE: Coast casinos ordered to close by 5pm

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close by 5pm Saturday ahead of Hurricane Nate's arrival.

The Golden Nugget is already closed, and the Hard Rock Casino is expecting to be closed by 2pm. Hotel guests are strongly encouraged to evacuate but will ll be allowed to stay if they cannot leave.

Officials say coast casinos have extensive storm plans in place and are ready to take action to protect patrons, employees, and their properties. The casinos will reopen after Nate passes and storm assessments are complete.

