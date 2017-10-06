Gaming Commission: Coast casinos clear to reopen

Biloxi's Hard Rock Casino took in about two feet of water on its bottom floor. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.

Saturday, the commission ordered all Gulf Coast casinos to close their gaming operations by 5pm as Hurricane Nate barreled toward Biloxi. Some of the properties still had hotel guests who couldn't evacuate. The Golden Nugget Casino had about 300 guests on property during the storm.

Several properties had water flood bottom floors and garages, including both the Golden Nugget and the Hard Rock Casino, which took in about two feet of water.

Inside Hard Rock in Biloxi. pic.twitter.com/4vx35zyTCW — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 8, 2017

The scene at the ground floor of the Island View Casino parking garage. Water came FAST, 1+ foot deep, car in distance partially submerged pic.twitter.com/J47caXZka7 — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) October 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.