Coast casinos to remain open, for now

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is monitoring Tropical Storm Nate and its potential impact on coast casinos.

Executive Director Allen Godfrey told WLOX News Now the commission is watching the weather forecast carefully and working with coast emergency managers. As of Friday afternoon, casino resorts are operating as usual.

"We have people on the coast monitoring things and attending emergency management meetings. We are watching it and being very fluid about everything," Godfrey said.

Godfrey said any decision about possible closings would be made in conjunction with emergency managers on the coast.

Coast casinos have extensive storm plans in place and are ready to take action to protect patrons, employees, and their properties.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.