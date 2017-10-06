Cruisin' activities condensed due to threat of TS Nate

Cruisin’ the Coast events will be condensed due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Nate. (Photo source: WLOX)

Cruisin’ the Coast events will be condensed due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Nate.

Woody Bailey, Cruisin’ the Coast Executive Director, said Friday events will go on as planned, but the weekend activities will be abbreviated.

“We encourage cruisers to enjoy today as planned. Tomorrow, Saturday, our Cruisin’ venues and other activities will be canceled except for our closing activities at Cruise Central,” said Bailey.

Bailey said Sunday’s closing activities will be moved to Saturday at 9 a.m. Closing activities include prize giveaways, the drawing for the Make-A-Wish Raffle Truck, and the unveiling of the 2018 raffle vehicle.

With more than 8,200 cars registered for the 21st Annual Cruisin’ the Coast, organizers know it will take some time to safely shut down the seven entertainment venues across the coast and Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza.

“We want our Cruisers and guests to have the best time possible and enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the fullest, but still head home with time to clear the area before we begin to feel effects of the storm,” said Bailey. "We appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation.”

In addition, hundreds of RVs, cars, and tents are set up along the beach, which will be in the direct path of the expected hurricane force winds and storm surge. Thursday, Biloxi officials began urging RV owners to consider leaving early.

