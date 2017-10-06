South MS now under hurricane warning; shelters preparing to open

The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is holding a news conference in Gulfport at 11:30 a.m. to talk about the threat of Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant is on the coast this morning meeting with emergency management officials.More >>
The President of Jackson County’s NAACP chapter is worried about the quality of education and the leadership within the Moss Point School District.More >>
With the threat of Tropical Storm Nate, Biloxi is asking all residents whose carts have not been picked up by Friday afternoon or Saturday to move them from the curb to a secure location.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
