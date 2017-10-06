South MS now under hurricane warning; shelters preparing to open

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm's forecast cone shifting slightly east. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

What is now Tropical Storm Nate is expected to make landfall in the area as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend.

A #Hurricane Warning has been issued from Grand Isle Louisiana eastward to the Alabama/Florida border. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Nate pic.twitter.com/C1sHAI7tS2 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2017

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Morgan City Louisiana eastward to the Alabama/Florida border for #Nate. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/kP7kgVmauu — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2017

Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.

Two shelters in George County will open a 4 p.m. Saturday.

Benndale Storm Shelter; 5207 Hwy. 26

Agricola Storm Shelter; 3161 Cooks Corner Rd.

Anyone seeking shelter at these locations should bring prescription medication, eyeglasses, sleeping gear, baby/infant items, and a change of clothes. Pets will not be allowed.

We’re told shelters in Jackson County will also be opening. Those locations will be announced Saturday.

We will update this list as shelters continue to open ahead of the storm.

