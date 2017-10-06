LIST: Storm shelters preparing to open

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm's forecast cone shifting slightly east. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.

Five shelters in Harrison County will open sometime Saturday:

D'Iberville High School

Saucier Lizana Shelter

County Farm Shelter

Lobouy Rd. Shelter

West Harrison High School

Three shelters in Jackson County will open at 8 a.m. Saturday:

Central Jackson County Shelter; 5500 Ballpark Rd., Vancleave (Pet shelter near Vancleave shelter)

West Jackson County Shelter; 13000 Walker Rd., St. Martin

East Jackson County Shelter; 18413 Hwy. 613, Hurley

Two shelters in George County will open a 4 p.m. Saturday.

Benndale Storm Shelter; 5207 Hwy. 26

Agricola Storm Shelter; 3161 Cooks Corner Rd.

Anyone seeking shelter at these locations should bring prescription medication, eyeglasses, sleeping gear, baby/infant items, and a change of clothes. Pets will not be allowed.

We’re told shelters in Harrison and Jackson counties will also be opening. Those locations will be announced Saturday.

The cities of Biloxi and Pass Christian have issued mandatory evacuations of their harbors.

We will update this list as shelters continue to open ahead of the storm.

