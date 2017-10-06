UPDATE: TS Nate forecast cone shifts slightly east including all of South MS

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm's forecast cone shifting slightly east. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Tropical Storm Nate is moving faster to the northwest this morning. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving at 45 miles per hour. The update also has the storm's forecast cone shifting slightly east. All of South Mississippi is included in the forecast cone of uncertainty.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch for Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. A tropical watch is in effect for Stone and George counties.

We'll start seeing tropical conditions Saturday. Winds could reach 45 to 80 miles per hour by Saturday night. Nate is expected to reach land early Sunday morning somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including South Mississippi. Potential impacts include 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall and a storm surge from 3 to 8 feet.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is working around the clock to track TS Nate. We'll update this story as new information is released.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.