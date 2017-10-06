UPDATE: TS Nate forecast cone shifts slightly east including all of South MS

Tropical Storm Nate is moving faster to the northwest this morning. The 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm is moving at 45 miles per hour. The update also has the storm's forecast cone shifting slightly east.More >>
The President of Jackson County’s NAACP chapter is worried about the quality of education and the leadership within the Moss Point School District.More >>
With the threat of Tropical Storm Nate, Biloxi is asking all residents whose carts have not been picked up by Friday afternoon or Saturday to move them from the curb to a secure location.More >>
As Nate begins to approach, some are preparing their boats to leave. The Gulfport Small Craft Harbor is new and sturdy, but even with a few feet of storm surge, the vessels are vulnerable.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. A tropical watch is in effect for Stone and George counties.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate is heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry.More >>
