Gov. Bryant declares state of emergency ahead of Nate

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Stone, and George counties. A hurricane watch is in effect for Pearl River County.

We'll start seeing tropical conditions Saturday. Winds could reach 45 to 80 miles per hour by Saturday night. Nate is expected to reach land early Sunday morning somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including South Mississippi. Potential impacts include two to four inches of heavy rainfall and a storm surge from three to eight feet.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is working around the clock to track TS Nate. We'll update this story as new information is released.

