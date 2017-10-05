Local RB duo leads #20 Gulf Coast past Mississippi Delta 52-20

Gautier product Deandre Torrey ran for 199 yards and two scores while former Stone star Terrion Avery added 132 yards and two touchdowns of his own, as the #20 Bulldogs (4-2) run all over Mississippi Delta (0-6), winning 52-20. Meanwhile, former Resurrection quarterback Larry Sisson got the start tonight in place of Torrance Gibson, who is no longer with the team. Highlights in the video above.

