Local RB duo leads #20 Gulf Coast past Mississippi Delta 52-20

The turbulent career of Torrance Gibson takes yet another twist. According to an MGCCC spokesperson, the former Ohio State quarterback is no longer on the Gulf Coast football team. No other details were released.More >>
Gautier product Deandre Torrey ran for 199 yards and two scores while former Stone star Terrion Avery added 132 yards and two touchdowns of his own, as the #20 Bulldogs (4-2) run all over Mississippi Delta (0-6), winning 52-20.More >>
South Mississippi is well represented in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game while only three coast players were named to the 2017 Mississippi-
Alabama All-Star Classic.
Pass Christian has reeled-off three consecutive wins after beating Bay High 34-28 on Friday. The Pirates are 1-0 in the Region 8-4A ranks and entertain undefeated East Central Friday night.More >>
