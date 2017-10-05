Jackson County NAACP fears state takeover for Moss Point Schools

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. A tropical watch is in effect for Stone and George counties.More >>
With the threat of Tropical Storm Nate, Biloxi is asking all residents whose carts have not been picked up by Friday afternoon or Saturday to move them from the curb to a secure location.More >>
The President of Jackson County’s NAACP chapter is worried about the quality of education and the leadership within the Moss Point School District.More >>
Officials with area schools are making preparations as Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
As Nate begins to approach, some are preparing their boats to leave. The Gulfport Small Craft Harbor is new and sturdy, but even with a few feet of storm surge, the vessels are vulnerable.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
