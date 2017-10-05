Torrance Gibson no longer playing for MGCCC

The turbulent career of Torrance Gibson takes yet another twist.

According to an MGCCC spokesperson, the former Ohio State quarterback is no longer on the Gulf Coast football team. No other details were released. Former Resurrection quarterback Larry Sisson started in place for Gibson against Mississippi Delta Thursday night.

Originally signing with Ohio State as a quarterback, Gibson redshirted his freshman year as a wide receiver. However, after a year-long suspension from the university, he found himself with Cincinnati, trying to make up enough credit hours to get back into FBS football. When that failed to materialized, Gibson then transferred to Gulf Coast to continue his career as a collegiate quarterback, a stop that ultimately lasted five games.

As a Bulldog, Gibson completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 542 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 321 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.