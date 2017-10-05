Long Beach schools closed Monday; other districts reschedule events

The Long Beach School District has canceled class for Monday, Oct. 9, because of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
With counties along the Coast taking precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, electrical companies are working overtime to ensure the safety of residents.
Storm shelters on the coast are preparing to open as emergency management officials plan for the potential impact of Nate.
Both the Jackson and Hancock County Office of Emergency Services are recommending a voluntary evacuation on Saturday morning for people living in low-lying areas near waterways.
The cities of Biloxi, Long Beach, and Pass Christian have ordered mandatory evacuations of their harbors as the threat of Tropical Storm Nate moves closer.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...
A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
