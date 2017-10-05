Long Beach schools closed Monday; other districts reschedule events

The Long Beach School District has canceled class for Monday, Oct. 9, because of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate.

Officials with other area schools are making preparations as Nate moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

As of now, the following events have been rescheduled:

GULFPORT:

Homecoming football game against Hancock will kick off at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. at Milner Stadium

The homecoming dance will be held Friday after the football game, beginning at 9:30 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m.

St. James Fall Festival postponed until Oct. 14 and 15

HARRISON COUNTY:

Homecoming dance moved to Oct. 14; all Friday events to be held as scheduled

JACKSON COUNTY:

Oct. 7 SAT at Moss Point School District canceled; a new date will be announced later

