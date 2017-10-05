Gulfport High homecoming dance moved to Friday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport High homecoming dance moved to Friday

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Officials with the Gulfport School District are making changes to the high school’s homecoming weekend as Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Superintendent Glen East said the homecoming football game against Hancock will kick off at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. at Milner Stadium.

The Gulfport High School homecoming dance has also been moved to Friday after the football game. The dance will start at 9:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m.

