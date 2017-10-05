Gulfport High homecoming dance moved to Friday

Officials with the Gulfport School District are making changes to the high school’s homecoming weekend as Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Superintendent Glen East said the homecoming football game against Hancock will kick off at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. at Milner Stadium.

The Gulfport High School homecoming dance has also been moved to Friday after the football game. The dance will start at 9:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m.

Students--Homecoming dance will be Friday night after the game. Begins at 9:30pm to 12:30am. Check your email for more information. — Gulfport High School (@GulfportHigh) October 5, 2017

Kick-off for the Gulfport-Hancock football game has been moved up to Friday at 6:00. We appreciate HHS for accommodating our request. pic.twitter.com/25aIMEoT3G — Gulfport Athletics (@ghs_athletics) October 5, 2017

