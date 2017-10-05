Gulfport Music Fest making major changes ahead of TS Nate

Some major changes are coming to the Gulfport Music Festival as forecasts show Tropical Storm Nate impacting the Gulf Coast sometime this weekend.

Organizers say the two-day festival will now be crammed into one. Acts will only perform on Friday. We’re told the gates will open at 3 p.m. Friday, an hour earlier than scheduled.

Saturday’s headliner, rap artist Ludacris, will perform after 3 Doors Down. Organizers said the music festival could go until 3 a.m. Saturday because of the packed schedule.

