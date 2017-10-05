Self-serve sandbag stations begin to open across Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Self-serve sandbag stations begin to open across Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

With tropical storm watches possible by Thursday night, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

The following self-serve sandbag locations are currently open across the Coast:

Harrison County:

  • Road Department Office; 10076 Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) Gulfport, MS
  • D’Iberville Work Center; 10085 Doris Deno St./Rodriquez, D’Iberville
  • Lyman Work Center; County Farm Road, Gulfport
  • Woolmarket Work Center; Old Woolmarket Road (off of Hwy 67), Biloxi
  • North Gulfport Work Center; 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport
  • Orange Grove Community Center; 14416 Dedaux Rd., Gulfport
  • Fire Station # 2; 1200 42nd Ave., Gulfport
  • Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Hancock County:

  • Hancock County Horse Arena; 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex; 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center; 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Bayside Park Fire Department; 6218 West Hines
  • West Hancock Fire Department; 16006 Washington Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall; 5000 Diamondhead Circle

