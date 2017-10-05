Self-serve sandbag stations begin to open across Coast

With tropical storm watches possible by Thursday night, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

The following self-serve sandbag locations are currently open across the Coast:

Harrison County:

Road Department Office; 10076 Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) Gulfport, MS

D’Iberville Work Center; 10085 Doris Deno St./Rodriquez, D’Iberville

Lyman Work Center; County Farm Road, Gulfport

Woolmarket Work Center; Old Woolmarket Road (off of Hwy 67), Biloxi

North Gulfport Work Center; 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport

Orange Grove Community Center; 14416 Dedaux Rd., Gulfport

Fire Station # 2; 1200 42nd Ave., Gulfport

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Hancock County:

Hancock County Horse Arena; 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex; 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center; 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Park Fire Department; 6218 West Hines

West Hancock Fire Department; 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall; 5000 Diamondhead Circle

