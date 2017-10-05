LIST: Sandbag stations available across the coast

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning on the Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida border.

The following self-serve sandbag locations are currently open across the Coast:

Harrison County:

Road Department Office; 10076 Lorraine Road (Hwy 605) Gulfport, MS

D’Iberville Work Center; 10085 Doris Deno St./Rodriquez, D’Iberville

Lyman Work Center; County Farm Road, Gulfport

Woolmarket Work Center; Old Woolmarket Road (off of Hwy 67), Biloxi

North Gulfport Work Center; 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport

Orange Grove Community Center; 14416 Dedaux Rd., Gulfport

Fire Station # 2; 1200 42nd Ave., Gulfport

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street in Gulfport

Long Beach Work Center, Seal Avenue

Hancock County:

Hancock County Horse Arena; 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex; 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center; 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Park Fire Department; 6218 West Hines

West Hancock Fire Department; 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall; 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Jackson County:

West Division Roads Department; North Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

East Division Roads Department; 20825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

Central Division Roads Department; 8500 Jim Ramsey Rd., Vancleave

St. Andrews Fire Department; 1401 Elm St.

Forts Lake Fire Department; 10701 Forts Lake Rd.

Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department; 3801 Sentinel Dr., Moss Point

Gautier City Hall; 3330 Hwy. 90

Moss Point Central Fire Station; 4204 Bellview St.

Ocean Springs Public Works Department; 712 Pine Dr.

Pascagoula Recycling Center; 4011 14th St.

To register for transportation to shelters in Harrison County, residents are asked to contact Coast Transit Authority at 228-896-8080.

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America urges those in the path of Tropical Storm Nate to be proactive. They offer the following tips to prepare ahead of time:

Review your property insurance policy, especially the “declarations” page, and check whether your policy pays replacement costs or actual cash value for a covered loss.

Inventory your household items, and photograph or videotape them for further documentation. Keep this information and your insurance policies in a safe place.

Keep the name, address and claims-reporting telephone number of your insurer and agent in a safe and easily accessible place.

Protect your property by covering all windows with plywood or shutters, moving vehicles into the garage when possible and placing grills and patio furniture indoors.

Keep all receipts for any repairs so your insurance company can reimburse you.

Check with your insurance adjuster for referrals to professional restoration, cleaning and salvage companies if additional assistance is needed.

Make sure watercraft are stored in a secure area, like a garage or covered boat dock. A typical homeowner’s policy will cover property damage in limited instances for small watercraft, and separate boat policies will provide broader, more extensive property and liability protection for larger, faster boat, yachts, jet skis and wave runners.

The WLOX weather team is keeping a close eye on the threat of severe weather. Download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit wlox.com/weather for the latest updates, and click here to view the WLOX Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.