Biloxi asking cruisers to leave as TS Nate takes aim at Gulf Coast

The City of Biloxi is urging cruisers to leave the area early as Tropical Storm Nate takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

Biloxi firefighters will be handing out a written message from Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich this afternoon, asking people in town for Cruisin’ the Coast to leave before the weekend.

“I am writing to say that conditions are expected to deteriorate this weekend with high winds and tides,” Gilich said in the postcard. “Out of an abundance of caution, our emergency managers are asking you to consider an early departure.”

Biloxi Emergency Manager Michelle Crowley said voluntary evacuations of low-lying area are expected to begin Friday, and officials are working to organize emergency shelters.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says tropical storm watches could be issued for the Mississippi coast as early as Thursday.

Current forecasts show Nate should reach hurricane strength before making landfall anywhere from Morgan City, LA to Pensacola, FL on Sunday.

Tropical rain bands and tropical storm force wind could move in to South Mississippi as early as Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.