HCUA holds first meeting since switch to Team Waste

According to Densing, most of the new recycle carts have been delivered, and the rest should be delivered by the middle of next week. (Photo source: WLOX)

The trash saga continued Thursday morning at the Harrison County Utility Authority meeting.

The big swap from Waste Pro to Team Waste and Pelican Waste is now in effect in most of Harrison County. This is the first meeting by the utility authority since the new contract began.

The county was looking at possible legal action against the City of Gulfport for not being a part of this group contract with its neighboring municipalities, claiming a higher cost. That issue has been partially settled.

Now, Team Waste is finding some issues of its own, like making sure residents know the logistics of trash pickup.

“What not to do is to place your trash cart or additional carts right next to your recycling cart. The truck has grabbers and it can’t grab one or the other when they’re that close to the other one,” said Andrew Densing, President of Team Waste. “So, how you need to place the carts as far as spacing is they need to be at least four to five feet apart. That way, the truck can grab it without knocking either the recycle cart over or the trash cart over.

According to Densing, most of the new recycle carts have been delivered, and the rest should be delivered by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.