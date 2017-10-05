Tropical Storm Watches possible by Thursday Night - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here's a Thursday morning update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

In the 10 am update to Nate's forecast, the cone has again shifted slightly west. All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

This means that the eye of the storm could possibly make a landfall at any town or city along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Whether it's Waveland, Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Long Beach, Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Gautier, or Pascagoula, all of those locations are up for grabs as a possible Nate landfall location this weekend. It also means that the eye of the storm could make landfall as far west as Morgan City, Louisiana or as far east as Pensacola, Florida.

Tropical Storm Watches could be issued for parts of South MS as early as Thursday night. Nate is expected to make a Sunday landfall along the Gulf Coast somewhere between Louisiana and Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds near 80 mph and gusts up to 100 mph.

Tropical rain bands and tropical storm force wind could move in to South Mississippi as early as Saturday evening.

I encourage you to listen closely later Thursday or Friday for any Tropical Storm Watches or Hurricane Watches that could be issued for your location. If you are put under one of those alerts, you must prepare now for this weekend's conditions. Category 1 wind, 74 to 95 mph, can cause damage to homes and power outages that could last for days. And this does not address the possible threats of heavy rainfall, storm surge, and tornadoes.

It is still a little too early to talk about specifics about other impacts involving rainfall, storm surge, and tornadoes. But, as we see the tropical alerts issued later Thursday or Friday, we should have a better idea of exactly what to expect.

Click here to learn how to easily track the tropics anytime, anywhere right now in our free WLOX Weather App.

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics.

    All of South Mississippi remains inside of the cone of uncertainty, according to Thursday morning's forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

