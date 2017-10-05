Cruisin' the Coast 2017 breaks registration record

As of Thursday morning, 8,062 rides have registered at Cruise Central in Gulfport, and that number is expected to grow. (Photo source: Twitter/City of Gulfport)

It’s another record-breaking year for Cruisin’ the Coast. More than 8,000 cars are registered for this year’s event, breaking the previous record of 7,957 set last year.

As of Thursday morning, 8,062 rides have registered at Cruise Central in Gulfport, and that number is expected to grow. Official registration doesn’t end until Sunday at noon.

Cruisin’ the Coast keeps growing year after year, attracting classic car enthusiasts from around the world. This year, cars registered for the event have come from as far as Germany, but nearly 3,000 are from right here in Mississippi.

The Cruisin’ fun will continue through the weekend. Here’s a full list of events from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: Cruisin’ the Coast 2017 Schedule.

