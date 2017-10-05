Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Depression 16 is now Tropical Storm Nate. It formed in the Caribbean Wednesday morning near Nicaragua. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Meteorologist Wesley Williams said the storm has winds at 40 miles per hour right now. The 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center did not show a change in the forecast cone of where the storm could hit. There is still a potential for it to develop into a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including South Mississippi. We expect to get an update on the projected path at 10 a.m.

As we move into the next several days, we are monitoring tropical storm force winds. We could start feeling the stronger winds as early as Saturday evening.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on TS Nate. We'll update this story as new information is released.

