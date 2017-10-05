TRACKING THE TROPICS ON GMM: Open now to get an update on Tropical Depression 16

TRACKING THE TROPICS ON GMM: Open now to get an update on Tropic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Tropical Depression 16 still threatens South Mississippi. The system, still in the Caribbean, will become a tropical storm and then a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It will then make a landfall somewhere from Louisiana to Florida on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane. Click here to get the latest on the system from Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

Wesley is on GMM now with your full forecast. You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

