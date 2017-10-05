TRACKING THE TROPICS ON GMM: Open now to get an update on Tropical Depression 16

Tropical Depression 16 still threatens South Mississippi. The system, still in the Caribbean, will become a tropical storm and then a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It will then make a landfall somewhere from Louisiana to Florida on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane. Click here to get the latest on the system from Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

