Rosters for the MS-Alabama All-Star Classic & the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game

The 2017 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Classic is set for December 16th at Southern Miss and today the rosters were released. Named to the Mississippi team: Gulfport linebacker Karlos Dillard, St. Stanislaus offensive lineman Brandon Tartavoulle and Wayne County defensive lineman Quintin Bivens.

Ocean Springs head coach Ryan Ross & PRC head coach Larry Dolan will serve as assistant coaches.

A number of local players will participate in the 2017 Bernard Blackwell All-Star game set for December 9th at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

St. Stanislaus quarterback Jake Greer, East Central running back Tony Brown and Brown's teammate tight end Brad Cumbest, Poplarville defensive back D.J. Travis, St. Martin kicker Sean Gomez, Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee, George County linebacker Austin Walker, Harrison Central running back Keon Moore and Resurrection defensive lineman Jackson Byrd.

George County's Matt Caldwell will serve as the South head coach and Ron Renfroe of George County will be one of the assistant coaches.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.