MGCCC High School Football Lineman of the Week: Travon Frost of Pass Christian

Pass Christian opened Region 8-4A play on a winning note last week, a 34-28 decision over Bay High. The Pirates offensive line did their job and thanks to their performance Travon Frost has been named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College high school football Lineman of the Week.

6-foot, 265 pound senior is one of the leaders on the Pass Christian football team. On Friday night, Frost helped open the running lanes for 6-foot-1, 230 pound junior running back Tionne Frost...who exploded for 282 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in the win over Bay High.

Yes... Travon and Tionne are brothers and it brings great joy to Travon when the hole opens and off go the Frost brothers.

"It's fun seeing us, the gap open and you're seeing us both running at the same time in the end zone., "said Travon. "I just love blocking for him. Blocking for any one of our running backs."

Pass Christian head coach Casey Wittman says Travon is dedicated.

"Hard work kind of dictates Travon., "stated Wittman. "I don't think he missed a summer practice in two years. He's a role model for some of them because he's been starting for us since he's been in the ninth grade."

Travon not only excels on the offensive side of the ball, he also causes havoc from his tackle position on the defensive line.

He said, "I like hitting. I like dominating, going to get the quarterback. Chasing him, making his night miserable."

Coach Wittman said, "Travon moves really well and he's crafty because he has played a lot of football. He's relentless in his pursuit.

On offense he uses great leverage and the knowledge of blocking to get the job done."

Travon and Tionne Frost will play a key role on Friday when Pass Christian goes after another win in the Region 8-4A ranks... a home game hosting undefeated East Central. It should be a good one.

The East Central-Pass Christian game in the Pass will be one of six games that will be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

