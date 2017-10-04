Traffic picking up as cruisers roll through the Coast

Traffic in Biloxi is anticipated to be the heaviest Friday and Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It's another record-setting year for Cruisin' the Coast. More than 8,000 car enthusiasts are registered and it's only day three of the eight-day event.

Cruisin' celebrates the classics, and as cars roll in - so does the traffic. Biloxi police are already seeing more vehicles on Highway 90.

The department's goal is simply to keep traffic moving.

"There's no stopping in the roads. Whether people want to look at your cars, take pictures of your cars and things like that, please keep moving," said Maj. Jim Adamo with Biloxi Police Department.

Police are asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians who are sitting close to the road to take a closer look at the antiques.

"Right around 10 o'clock, you're going to start to see traffic pick up again. And then by midday, it's in full swing. And like I said, by eight o'clock at night we're as congested as we will be," said Adamo.

Adamo says in Biloxi traffic will be thickest from Rodenberg Avenue all the way to Edgewater Mall; with Friday and Saturday being the busiest.

"When people start to do u-turns a lot in the roadway to get back in the lane of traffic to go in the opposite direction, we'll start closing off turn around points and we'll make major arteries turn-around points. We're gonna make sure the service roads are open," Adamo added.

With lawn chairs stretched out, cars filling the streets, drivers are asked to remember to practice patience and steer clear of any unsafe actions.

