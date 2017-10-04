Big Cruisin' Auto Auction set to begin

There are so many beautiful cars in South Mississippi for Cruisin' the Coast. While most are rolling up and down Highway 90, a unique collection is inside the convention center.

One car catches visitor's attention right off the bat.

"This is the very first Batmobile", said Pete Vicari said of his car, which was built in 1956 and used by DC Comics as a promotional vehicle.

Vicari is getting ready for a three-day auction at the convention center. Besides the original 1956 Batmobile - which is expected to fetch close to $1 million - Vicari will auction off an incredible collection of cars with an astronomical total value.

"The car auction will probably do over $7 million," said Vicari.

Vicari features cars from all around the country. Collectors come in prepared to buy or sell some of the world's most valuable cars.

If you've ever seen a car auction show on television, you might imagine the experience could be overwhelming. But, Vicari and his staff go out of their way to create a comfortable environment.

"Because we're not a major car auction company that does hundreds of millions of dollars in sales, I have the time to talk to people. I can answer any question they may have. We work with the customers. We work through the process so people won't be intimidated by the auction," Vicari said.

The Vicari Auto Auction has grown over the years as Cruisin' the Coast has continued to draw more and more attention as a premier national classic car event. In the world of car collectors, preferences change.

"The muscle cars are where it's at. Everyone wants the muscle cars. That's the 1960s and 70s. Ford and GM had the horsepower race so to speak. That's what's running the money up now," said Vicari.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for the Vicari Auto Auction at the Convention Center.

