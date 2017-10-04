3 charged after string of crimes in Jackson, George counties

Armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, grand larceny, burglary, and burglary of an occupied dwelling. Those are among the charges an Alabama man is facing after a string of crimes in Jackson and George counties.

Joseph Bradley Weaver, of Wilmer, AL, was arrested Tuesday in Mobile County, AL.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said 13 guns stolen from a Moss Point home were recovered when Weaver, 20, was arrested. The guns were stolen Monday, and Ezell says Weaver is a person of interest in the burglary.

Weaver was also a person of interest in a string of crimes in George County, including a home invasion that happened in September. George County Sheriff Keith Havard said several guns were stolen during that home invasion.

Havard said Weaver ran from deputies in Mobile County last week, but a woman was taken into custody and 16 possibly stolen guns were recovered. That woman, Adrienne Cheyenne Campbell, 24, is now facing charges including motor vehicle theft, grand larceny, burglary, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Another suspect, Robert Michael James Rankin, 32, is also charged in the case. Havard said Rankin’s charges include armed robbery, grand larceny, burglary, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Havard said Weaver is behind bars at the George County jail on a $750,000 bond. Campbell and Rankin are awaiting extradition to Mississippi in the Mobile County Metro Jail.

