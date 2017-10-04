Cruisin' and music fest organizers keep an eye on possible storms

Between the Gulfport Music Festival and Cruisin' the Coast, thousands of tourists will be in South Mississippi during the course of the weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)

Emergency Management Agency Director Rupert Lacy is now tracking Tropical Depression 16, which has formed in the Caribbean.

According to Lacy, the Hurricane Hunters are flying into the storm to collect data. Although it's still early, what he does know is that the storm is moving fast.

"People need to pay attention. They need to get a good current weather forecast, and as time moves on we will have a better idea of where the impact of the storm could have an effect," said Lacy.

Set up for the music festival has already started at Jones Park.

"At this point, we're just keeping our eye on it. Seeing what's going on, but moving forward as planned," said Jesse Alvarez with Alpha Media. "All we can do is closely monitor it."

One of Lacy's biggest concerns is that in the event of hurricane force winds, tents will become a huge safety concern. Cruisin' the Coast spectators have set up tents all along Highway 90.

"The people we rent the tents from came by yesterday and hung some extra heavy concrete blocks on them," said Paul Reese of Picayune. "We're only 50 miles from home. So if it the threat gets bad, we will pack up and go home. "

Emergency Management officials have been in close contact with event organizers to make sure they're making contingency plans.

