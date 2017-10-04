Mother of 2-year-old William Odom charged with child neglect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mother of 2-year-old William Odom charged with child neglect

Chelsea Noble after her son, William Odom, was found safe Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX) Chelsea Noble after her son, William Odom, was found safe Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The mother of the missing toddler who was found after a seven-hour search Tuesday has been charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said investigators determined Chelsea Noble, 21, was not properly supervising her son, William Odom, which allowed him to go missing from their home in Saucier.

William was found safe after an extensive search involving several agencies. 

Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

WLOX News Now interviewed a visibly emotional Noble after William was found.

Peterson said the Mississippi Department of Human Services took custody of Noble’s children, including William, when she was arrested Wednesday. Noble was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $1,500 bond.

