Mother of 2-year-old William Odom charged with child neglect

Chelsea Noble after her son, William Odom, was found safe Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The mother of the missing toddler who was found after a seven-hour search Tuesday has been charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said investigators determined Chelsea Noble, 21, was not properly supervising her son, William Odom, which allowed him to go missing from their home in Saucier.

William was found safe after an extensive search involving several agencies.

WLOX News Now interviewed a visibly emotional Noble after William was found.

William's mother in tears moments after learning her son was safe. The child is being checked out for injuries. pic.twitter.com/3hHkbaeG2q — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 3, 2017

Peterson said the Mississippi Department of Human Services took custody of Noble’s children, including William, when she was arrested Wednesday. Noble was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $1,500 bond.

