Long Beach police ask for help finding teen

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a teen who reportedly walked away from her home Sunday.

Police Chief William Seal said 16-year-old Courtlee Ann Hilton was last seen at her home on Old Savannah Dr. around 4 p.m. Seal said Courtlee may have packed a bag with clothes and left.

Police believe the teen could be in the Bay St. Louis area.

Courtlee is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds. Seal said she was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts.

If you have any information on Courtlee’s whereabouts, please call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

