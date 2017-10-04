Dental office accepting candy for troops

"All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok," but Kool Smiles dental office wants to turn the day into a sweet treat.

From Oct. 28- Nov. 4, children and adults can stop by the office located at 2650 Beach Blvd. during regular office hours to exchange Halloween candy for toys.

In turn, the candy will be shipped to U.S. troops overseas via Operation Gratitude.

“We started Operation Troop Treats six years ago to promote healthy dental habits during Halloween, and to bring a little bit of holiday joy to U.S. service members deployed overseas who are not able to celebrate with family here at home,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. “Many of our Kool Smiles patient families and employees are current or former service members, so this is a small way for us to share a smile with our troops and say thank you to those who sacrifice so much to ensure our safety and security.”

Additionally, dentists at Kool Smiles will donate 200 dental kits and cover the costs of the assembly and shipment of 200 Operation Gratitude care packages.

“Operation Troop Treats gives children of all ages an opportunity to say thank you to the people who put their lives on the line for our protection, and to experience the values of service and giving in a hands-on and memorable way,” said Carolyn Blashek, Founder of Operation Gratitude. “We’re excited to partner with Kool Smiles again this year to send candy, smiles, and a whole lot of gratitude to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas.”

In 2016, more than 4 tons of candy was sent to troops through the program. For more information on the program, visit http://www.mykoolsmiles.com/trooptreats.

