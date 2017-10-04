Former bookkeeper accused of pocketing money from high school teachers, students

A former employee of Harrison Central High School is accused of pocketing thousands of dollars from students and teachers.

Sherry Brewer, the high school's former bookkeeper, was indicted for embezzlement and alteration of records after evidence showed she was stealing money and altering receipts to cover it up, according to officials with the state auditor’s office.

Brewer, 41, is now ordered to pay nearly $15,000 to the state auditor's office, which includes interest and investigative costs.

“My office will continue to aggressively fight public corruption for the taxpayers of Mississippi,” said State Auditor Stacey Pickering.

