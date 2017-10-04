Cruisers take over downtown Biloxi for block party

Many of the visitors took in the sights at the event for the very first time. (Photo source: WLOX)

Many of the people downtown were happy to be there to see the sights, and take in the action. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hundreds of gear-heads lined up before sunrise Wednesday morning, trying to be first in line at America's largest block party in downtown Biloxi.

Seth Rogers, who got in line at 3:30 a.m., claimed the coveted spot.

"Ain't really no big deal. Just a challenge to get here first," said Rogers, while standing with his '35 Ford Pick-up.

Many of the people downtown were happy to be there to see the sights and take in the action.

Rocky Fey had a lot of wiping to do after driving 18 hours from Iowa in his '57 Chevy Bel Air. It's his first trip to Cruisin' the Coast, and likely won't be his last.

"We've been out to the west coast, and we've been here, and this is the best so far. People are friendly down here compared to other parts of the country," said Fey.

Other folks were also showing up for the first time, like Vera Guidry and Marguerite Maranto from Louisiana. The custom builds weren't the only thing to make the ladies smile. Part of the joy was taking a trip to the past.

"I had a car like that when I was young. I tell my kids, 'I had this one, I had that one,'" said Guidry.

Biloxi police tried to fit even more cruisers onto the downtown streets by opening the Town Green for parking for the first time.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.