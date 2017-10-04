Cruisin' couple goes above and beyond for annual event

Mike owns 14 classic cars, and he brings every single one of them to the location. (Photo source: WLOX)

When it comes to Cruisin' the Coast enthusiasts, it's hard to top the act put on by Mike and Angie Keleher.

For several years, the Jackson County couple has set up shop at the corner of St. Francis St. and Hwy. 90 in Biloxi. What makes them different is what they bring to the table.

You see, Mike owns 14 classic cars, and he brings every single one of them to the location.

He even built a portable kitchen, as well as a generator trailer to power it. He cooks for anyone who stops by and gives it away.

In addition, the couple makes this corner their home for a week, staying in a travel trailer parked on the property.

Mike says his dad gave him his first car, an old pickup truck, and that got him going on this lifelong hobby. In fact, Mike remembers his dad, who passed away in 2009, with an etching on the back of the truck.

Even though it's an expensive hobby, the couple says they'll never get it up. As Angie put it, this is our vacation.

