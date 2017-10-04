Work begins on the house that "Hang Out with Habitat" will build - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Work begins on the house that "Hang Out with Habitat" will build

By Meggan Gray, News Anchor
Work begins on Habitat for Humanity's next home in Gulfport. Work begins on Habitat for Humanity's next home in Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Work is underway to build Habitat for Humanity's next house in Gulfport. It's going up on Curcor Drive, in the Anniston community.

Volunteers from Balch and Bingham law firm were out at the site Wednesday, constructing the first walls of the home. The project is unique, because this is the house "Hang Out" will build - that's the fundraiser in which rappellers will be going "Over the Edge" at IP Casino Resort Spa on Saturday, October 14th.

Ricky Cox with Balch and Bingham rappelled down the 32 story hotel tower last year.

"It's a great event," he said. "It produces lots of money to do the things that we're doing, to fulfill our mission, which is to provide affordable housing to members of our community."

This year, the law firm is sending Jonathan Deluca over the edge. He was one of the volunteers working on the house Wednesday.
"It's really cool for me to be out here," Deluca explained, "because every dollar raised with Hang out with Habitat will be used to build this house."

Habitat needs $150,000 to build the home. That's the fundraising goal for this year's Hang Out with Habitat. It's not too late to sign up to become a rappeller. You can also pay $25 to enter for your chance to go "Over the Edge." To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

