Senate confirms Mississippi's next U.S. Attorney

Mississippi's next U.S. Attorney will be Mike Hurst. The Senate unanimously confirmed Hurst's nomination to become the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. That means Hurst will prosecute federal cases that involve crimes committed in South Mississippi.

A news release says Hurst is the current director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, a division of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. He served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Jackson from 2006 to 2015, working the criminal division. Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hurst was legislative director and counsel to former U.S. Representative Chip Pickering (R-Miss.), as well as counsel to the Constitution Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. Hurst is a graduate of Millsaps College and the George Washington University Law School.

A statement from Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran says, “The Senate has confirmed a talented attorney for this critical law-enforcement role. I am confident Mike Hurst will serve our nation and state well.”

Hurst received similar accolades from Sen. Roger Wicker. “Mike Hurst will serve the Southern District of Mississippi with honor and distinction,” Wicker said. “President Trump made an excellent choice for this demanding role.”

