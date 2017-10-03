Domino's High School Football Player of the Week: Hancock Quarterback Caleb Garcia

New head coach Neil Lollar and his Hancock Hawks have been flying high all-season long, one of the surprise teams in South Mississippi. Caleb Garcia has been running the Hancock Hawks offense to perfection. The 5-foot-10, 165 pound junior quarterback was clicking on all cylinders in Friday's 49-24 win over St. Martin. Garcia connected on all 10 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns.

In six games, Caleb has helped guide Hancock to 5 wins...2 and 0 in Region 4-6A, tied with Gulfport and Biloxi atop the standings.

Garcia is the Domino's High School Football Player of the Week and says the Hawks offensive line is giving him the time to find open receivers.

"They had my back all night and I stayed in the pocket and threw passes, "said Garcia.

Coach Lollar says Garcia has completed 63 percent of his pass attempts, having connected on 51 of 81 passes for 1,057 yards and 9 touchdowns. Garcia won a two-way battle for the starting job in fall practice.

Garcia said, "He emerged as someone who has gotten better each day. Each game he's progressed and last week was a product of the progression he's made and in every play he was able to make the right reads.

Garcia also credits his outstanding receiving corps.

"They all ran good routes in Friday's win, "stated Garcia.

Garcia is talking about Brooks Rayburn. He has averaged a whopping 25.3 yards per catch on 12 receptions and 5 touchdowns. Marquis Cherry has 15 catches for 280 yards and 2 TDs.

Running back Rondell Womack gives Garcia another weapon coming out of the backfield. The Womack attack has resulted in 11 catches for 269 yards, 2 touchdowns and he leads the Hawks with 482 yards rushing with 3 TDs. He's averaged 9.5 yards per carry.

On Friday night the Hawks high octane offense, battles the Gulfport Admirals solid defense.

"They're looking forward to the challenge, but they understand the task at hand. "said coach Lollar. "Gulfport is definitely very talented, both sides of the ball and there's a reason they're 2 and 0 also."

The Hancock-Gulfport Region 4-6A game will be one of the six games to be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown on WLOX ABC-CBS.

