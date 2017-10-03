Flame Throwin' competition draws massive crowd

The competition was hot, and the Tuesday night Flame Throwin' Competition at Island View Casino didn't disappoint.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
The Hancock Hawks have posted 5 wins and 1 loss and quarterback Caleb Garcia was on target in throwing the football this past Friday leading the Hawks past St. Martin.More >>
The National Hurricane Center says that the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, called Invest 90L, has a high chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm this week as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. .More >>
Gary Ponthieux Jr. is Mayor Mike Favre’s pick to lead the troubled Bay St. Louis Police Department.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
