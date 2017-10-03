Flame Throwin' competition draws massive crowd

The crowd was massive, maybe the biggest the competition has ever had. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The competition was hot, and the show didn't disappoint. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The competition was hot, and the Tuesday night Flame Throwin' Competition at Island View Casino didn't disappoint.

"This is just unreal," said one spectator.

The crowd was massive, maybe the biggest the competition has ever had.

"First time down here, and my brother invited us. We will definitely be back," said a spectator.

Having traveled 6,000 miles from Alaska just for Cruisin' the Coast, the Baker's made sure to get front row seats.

"We got here really early, maybe 1:30 or 2 o'clock," said John Baker.

As the sun went down, the real fun began.

"It's just so odd, unbelievably different. It's exciting because it only happens once a year for us," said Baker.

So, how do you get a car to shoot flames?

"You gotta have fuel and fire," said Thomas Ardis.

Sounds simple right? But it isn't always that easy. After a little troubleshooting... voila. Fire! It's easy to see why the Flame Throwin' competition is a Cruisin' the Coast signature event.

Click here to see the full schedule of Cruisin' the Coast events and other videos from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.