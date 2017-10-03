Cruisin' the Coast on track for another record-breaking year

The 21st annual Cruisin’ the Coast is on pace to set records again. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 21st annual Cruisin’ the Coast is on pace to set records again. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 7,798 cars have registered for this year’s event. That’s just 159 short of last year’s record-setting registration number of 7,957.

“We’re at 7,798, and it’s only Tuesday. We planned for 8,500 registered cars,” said Craig Grisoli, Cruisin’ the Coast Registration Director.

Classic car owners who want to be officially registered cruisers must check in at Cruise Central, which opened Monday morning at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.

The line of cars waiting to get to the registration center has caused delays on westbound Hwy. 90, but Gulfport police say there have been no major issues, just slow going due to the volume of traffic.

Grisoli said hundreds of registered cruisers have not checked in at Cruise Central. Registration is open daily until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

