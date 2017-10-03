Bay St. Louis mayor appoints new police chief

Gary Ponthieux Jr. is Mayor Mike Favre’s pick to lead the troubled Bay St. Louis Police Department. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gary Ponthieux Jr. is Mayor Mike Favre’s pick to lead the troubled Bay St. Louis Police Department.

Ponthieux has been a police officer for 23 years and is currently with the Gulfport Police Department.

Ponthieux’s appointment comes just one week after Favre removed Matt Issman as acting police chief, who was on the job just one week.

Favre said he relieved Issman of the post over lack of communication. Issman said his removal came after he and Favre disagreed over the mayor’s involvement in an ongoing investigation.

Ponthieux will be the fourth person to oversee the department since former chief Mike DeNardo shot himself in last year.

After DeNardo’s suicide, Wes Mayley was named acting chief. Mayley was later replaced by Darren Freeman, who was hired as police chief.

Freeman suddenly resigned in September after video surfaced allegedly showing him holding down a handcuffed suspect by the face.

Issman was named acting police chief Sept. 12. He was relieved of duty a week later.

