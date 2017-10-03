Moss Points second Cruisin' the River City is a hit

Moss Point is fairly new to the Cruisin' the Coast scene, but based on Tuesday's turnout, you probably can't tell. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point is fairly new to the Cruisin' the Coast scene, but based on Tuesday's turnout, you probably can't tell.

"I'm thinking around 800, there's a lot of cars here today," said cruiser Glenda Pryor.

City leaders say their tallies are even higher than that. Classic cars took over the downtown area. You could see spectators in their lawn chairs along the sidewalks, and vendors set up all around the riverfront.

"It's going great. You meet people from all over the United States. You just talk to them and speak to them like you've been knowing them all your life and sometimes you don't even know their names. It's great for the river city," said cruiser Violet Letts.

Great, because this is only the second year of Cruisin' the River City. The event puts Moss Point on the map as an official Cruisin' stop.

"I think they made a right move doing this and it's a very nice town. The people are super nice," said Robert Warren AKA 'Burnout Bob' from Tennessee.

He was in Moss Point last year.

"I hope they continue doing this because as long as I'm on this earth, I'll be back here every year for sure," Warren said.

Others feel the same way.

"It was such a great event last year and you know not a lot of people knew about it. I think there's more publicity and I think each year it's gonna keep getting larger and larger," said Letts.

And cruisers say they'll continue to spread the word about the event so it can do just that.

The event also included a partnership with the Audubon Center and boat racing on the river.

