Cruisin' the Coast's 'Salute to Our Veterans' returns to Gulfport

It's a part of Cruisin' the Coast tradition to honor the All-American heroes who have served in the military. This year, the Salute to Our Veterans event has a new location.

For the first time since Cruisin' began, the veteran's cruise-in was held at Gulfport's Centennial Plaza, which you may remember was once the site of a VA hospital. The veteran's cruise-in has traditionally been held at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi and MGM Park.

This year, shuttles were provided to bring the veterans closer to the week's festivities.

"We have the VA hospital in Biloxi and the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. We get them here, we get them fed so they can see the cars and hopefully have a good time as we thank them for what they've done for our country," said Greg Rizzoli, Director of Registration for Cruisin' the Coast.

