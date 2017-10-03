New trial date set for suspects accused of killing Tena Broadus

A new trial date has been set for the two remaining suspects charged in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.

Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker said Joshua Peterman and Devin Gregory are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22, 2018. They are charged with first-degree murder.

Three other suspects in the case have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder.

Aaron Bobinger pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in September. District Attorney Joel Smith said Bobinger testified he helped move Broadus’ body after she was killed at Peterman’s home on Oneal Rd. in Gulfport.

Natasha Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder Sept. 11. Smith said Sellers testified her vehicle was used to move Broadus’ body to where her remains were later found in a wooded area not far from Peterman’s home.

Kari Parker is the most recent suspect to plead guilty in the case. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week. Parker testified she was involved in the assault on Broadus that lead to her death.

Parker is expected to testify at the trial of Peterman and Gregory.

