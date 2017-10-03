Emergency rooms see an influx of opioid overdose patients

Forecasters expect this system to take a track to the north, not affecting the United States of America. Forecasters expect Rina to remain at tropical storm strength, taking a track to the north, not affecting any land.More >>
Both Thanksgiving and Christmas are still pretty far away, but some Coast residents are already looking ahead to Mardi Gras.More >>
Before the next worship services, churches on the Coast are taking action to prevent a tragedy from happening.More >>
In Mississippi, we have the 5th highest rate in the country of narcotics being legally prescribed for pain.More >>
The Poplarville School District is celebrating earning an "A" ranking in our state's school accountability scores.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
