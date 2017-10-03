Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Police continue to investigate the crash that killed a Long Beach woman as she walked across Hwy. 90 Monday night.More >>
Police continue to investigate the crash that killed a Long Beach woman as she walked across Hwy. 90 Monday night.More >>
It's a part of Cruisin' the Coast tradition to honor the All-American heroes who have served in the military. This year, the Salute to Our Veterans event has a new location.More >>
It's a part of Cruisin' the Coast tradition to honor the All-American heroes who have served in the military. This year, the Salute to Our Veterans event has a new location.More >>
A new trial date has been set for the two remaining suspects charged in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
A new trial date has been set for the two remaining suspects charged in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
In the Las Vegas shooting, not only did First Responders come to the aid of victims, but other concert-goers offered assistance until help arrived.More >>
In the Las Vegas shooting, not only did First Responders come to the aid of victims, but other concert-goers offered assistance until help arrived.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.More >>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>